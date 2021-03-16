Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Sweet-as-Pie 16

Submitted by Perry Chamber of Commerce

The Perry Chamber of Commerce received a total of 55 nominations from the community for the Big Boom Bracket Battle and of those, 37 nominees said ‘yes’ to the challenge, willing to get a pie in the face for the sake of fundraising for the fireworks during Perry’s Fourth of July Celebration.

“It may seem a bit early to be focusing on summer events when we aren’t even officially into spring yet,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, “but with such a significant fundraising goal each year, it is always a challenge and down to the wire. We had been looking for ways to get things started sooner and the idea for a bracket-style contest in March came up within the Chamber’s Ambassador’s group.”

Last year’s Big Boom Bracket Battle resulted in two individuals – JP Hulgan and Eddie Diaz – getting a pie in the face due to a tie, and the initiative brought in about half of the total dollars raised for the fireworks display. While Diaz declined the nomination this year, Hulgan was among those in the Elimination Round seeking votes on Facebook to make it into this year’s bracket. He along with the 36 others brought in more than 6,000 combined votes in the process.

“With so many nominations this year, we decided to expand the contest to include an additional round of head-to-head match-ups,” Pasutti said. “Instead of eight individuals in the bracket, we will start with 16. It will be fun to also have a wider representation of our community in the contest – from educators and city workers, to business owners and community leaders – all willing and definitely worthy of getting a pie in the face! The community really showed some enthusiasm in the Elimination Round with more than 6,000 votes on Facebook over the past week, so we will see how that translates into dollars moving forward!”

The Sweet-as-Pie 16 was announced Monday and the bracket of match-ups has been set based on ranking of votes in the Elimination Round:

Jeremy Mahler, The Proletariat & Common Wealth Provisions vs. Mindy Baxter, AccuJet

Luke McLain, UPS vs. Tari Mason, Perry Perk

Shaun Welch, Welch Construction vs. Andrea Tunink, Ben's Five and Dime

Gary Iles, Perry High School vs. Clark Wicks, Perry Community School District

Courtney Straker, Great Western Bank vs. Tim Walton, Walton Tree Service

JP Hulgan, Hulgan Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical vs. Lynsi Pasutti, Perry Chamber

Clint Lutterman, 21st Century Rehab, PC vs. Holly Killmer, Perry Middle School

Misty VonBehren, Perry Public Library vs. Jack Butler, City of Perry

Donations for this round of the contest will be accepted now through 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22 and the Explosive 8 will begin that same day at 12 p.m., with each round following the same pattern until the contest is complete. The Firecracker 4 will be announced Monday, March 29 and the Grand Finale Duo will be announced on Monday, April 5 for the final showdown.

Advancement in the Big Boom Bracket Battle is based on monetary donations from the community. Online donations can be submitted at https://Perry-Chamber.square.site and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Center (1800 Pattee St.) and Ben’s Five & Dime (1221 2nd St.). Donations may also be mailed to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

“The ultimate goal will be to make a dent in our overall fundraising goal of $12,500 and to have a little fun while we’re at it,” Pasutti said. “Other initiatives will take place throughout the spring, but this will be our official kick-off for this year’s Fireworks Drive.”

The Chamber wishes to thank all those that participated in the Elimination Round, including those that submitted nominations, those that accepted nominations with the chance of getting a pie in the face, and those that voted.

For more information and to follow along on with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle, visit www.PerryIA.org/BigBoomBracketBattle or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.