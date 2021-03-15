Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of March 15

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of March 15. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers)

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers

Individuals ages 16-64 that are or might be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions listed at https://bit.ly/3ee0q3p

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college dormitories

Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capital during the legislative session

Dallas County was allocated 900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 15. Of these doses, 500 will be used for population specific clinics and 400 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open promptly at 12 p.m. on Fridays Click here to schedule online Call-In scheduling is available for those without computer access at 515-993-3750

Exemplar Care 7300 Westown Pkwy Ste 330 West Des Moines, IA 50266 Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

Medicap Perry 601 1st Ave Perry, IA 50220 515-465-3391 Click here to schedule

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy 113 N 9th St. Adel, IA 50003 515-993-3644 Click here to request an appointment



Vaccine has been allocated to these vaccination sites. Please watch their websites of social media for updates on availability.

Select Hy-Vee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.