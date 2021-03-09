Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus

Staff Report

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for member Perry Lutheran Homes to celebrate its expansion with Eden Acres Campus, formerly Rowley Masonic Community, on Tuesday, March 9.

Perry Lutheran Homes acquired Rowley Masonic Community in November of 2020. The facility, now known as Eden Acres Campus, joins Perry Lutheran Homes' two other campuses. Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus retained its name while Perry Lutheran Homes Willis Campus transitioned to Perry Lutheran Homes King’s Gardens Campus.