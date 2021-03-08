Dallas County now vaccinating Phase 1-B, Tiers 2-3 and individuals with underlying health conditions

Dallas County Health Department

Effective Monday, March 8, Dallas County will open eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to those outlined in Phase 1-B, Tiers 2-3 as well as those 16 years of age and older with underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those previously eligible will remain eligible for the duration of the pandemic. Those newly eligible as of March 8 includes:

Individuals ages 16-64 that are or might be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions listed at https://bit.ly/3ee0q3p

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college dormitories

Government official, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capital during the legislative session

This population will include over 40,000 individuals in Dallas County alone. Demand for vaccine is expected to be larger than the supply currently available. As vaccine supply increases, additional appointments will become available.

There are currently three highly effective vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use to prevent COVID-19. Dallas County Health Department encourages individuals to receive the first vaccine available to them. The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for those 16 years of age and older; the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/ and find a provider near you. Dallas County Health Department releases information every Monday at 12 p.m. on where vaccine has been allocated in the county for that week at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine.

Dallas County Health Department schedules vaccination appointments both online and over the phone on Fridays at 12 p.m. for the health department clinic only. Appointments are available first come, first served and fill very quickly. More information on the health department clinic can be found at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine.

For the week of March 8, Dallas County Health Department was allocated 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, 200 will be used for Phase 1-B, Tier 1 specific clinics and 300 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open promptly at 12 p.m. on Fridays Click here to schedule online Call-In scheduling is available for those without computer access at 515-993-3750

Medicap Dallas Center 504 14th Street Dallas Center, IA 50063 Call 515-992-3784 to schedule

Medicap Waukee 10 Warrior Lane Waukee, IA 50263 Click here to schedule



Vaccine has been allocated to these vaccination sites. Please watch their websites of social media for updates on availability.

Select Hy-Vee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For weekly updates on COVID-19 vaccine administration in Dallas County, please visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.