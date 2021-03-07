Perry High School Mock Trial team participates in Iowa State Bar Association Mock Trial Contest

Submitted by Perry High School Mock Trial Team

The Perry High School Mock Trial team participated in the Iowa State Bar Association Mock Trial Contest on March 3.

The team represented the Plaintiff in competition with state qualifier Des Moines Roosevelt. The team represented the Defendant in the second round competing against Shenandoah.

Perry High School finished with a record of 1-1, scoring higher than the team from Shenandoah High School.

The Perry High School Mock Trial team consists of:

Dalton Scott (Witness) - Outstanding Defense Witness Nomination*

Lily Riley (Attorney)

Kaylee Wuebker (Attorney) - Outstanding Defense Attorney Nomination*

Aidyn Hood (Attorney)

Sophia McDevitt (Attorney/Witness) - Outstanding Defense Attorney Nomination*

Riley Sergent (Attorney/Witness) - Outstanding Defense Witness Nomination*

Amy Aguirre (Witness)

Zoe Hibbert (Witness)

* Based on Judges’ Ratings

The PHS Mock Trial Team is advised by Attorney AnneMarie McDevitt, Darcy Spellman and Tom Lipovac.

Mock Trial competitions are judged by actual judges, attorneys and law students.

Teams are awarded performance points based on their ability to effectively portray the roles of attorneys and witnesses while engaging in the courtroom process and displaying critical thinking skills.

Teams with 2-0 records/the highest performance point totals advance to the state playoff round and potentially the State Tournament.

The competition is a one class system encompassing high schools with a wide range of enrollments.

Mock Trial is designed to introduce students to our legal system by providing a challenging, academic competition.