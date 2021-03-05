Perry Lutheran Homes offering up to seven scholarships for local high school seniors

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

The U.S. Census Bureau has estimated that by 2030, 22.5% of Iowans will be 65 years or older, a nearly 15% increase from 2000. Healthcare jobs in Iowa will no doubt be in great demand; likely adding to the current shortages across Iowa and the nation. Perry Lutheran Homes is launching several new initiatives to build awareness for and grow local community members into nurses, nurse aides and more. One of those initiatives is the StepUp Scholarship Program for local, area high school seniors pursuing post-secondary education.

“Perry Lutheran Homes established the StepUp Scholarship Program to recognize the value in ‘Serving Together our Elderly with Passion,’" said Rev. Max Phillips, CEO of Perry Lutheran Homes. "As Perry’s largest healthcare employer, we need passionate healthcare workers to ‘StepUp’ and provide the best care possible. It’s important to support our area high school students and encourage them to consider a rewarding career in healthcare. And, it’s equally important to provide them with great career opportunities right here in Perry."

Up to seven scholarships will be awarded annually ranging from $250 to $1,000. Graduating seniors from these selected area high schools are eligible for the scholarship: Perry, Greene County, Ogden, Panorama, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Woodward-Granger and Dallas Center-Grimes. The deadline to apply is April 15. Applicants can apply online at: perrylutheranhome.org/about/scholarships/

Applicants must be enrolled or plan to be enrolled full-time into an accredited college in a course of study leading toward a career in nursing, healthcare or long-term care with a GPA of 3.0 or above. Preference will be given to those interested in working in the fields of geriatrics or long-term care. Scholarships will be awarded after the recipient successfully completes their first college semester and paid directly to the college during December or January of the recipient’s freshman year.

Recipients will be selected on a combination of their intended major/course of study, healthcare or long-term care volunteer or work experience and their written information and essay question answer.

“Careers in long-term care are extremely rewarding. You get the chance to impact the lives of so many people on a daily basis," said Melissa Gannon, LPN, COO and Administrator for Perry Lutheran Homes. "Every day is different, and working in long-term care is exciting. Perry Lutheran Homes focuses on innovation, so we get to dream about the ways in which we can change the face of long-term care and change the world one resident at a time."

Perry Lutheran Homes offers a wide variety of careers in addition to nursing such as culinary, activities, transportation, housekeeping, business, marketing, social work, maintenance, technology and more. For any questions about the StepUp Scholarship, please contact Yeisha Sarceno at 515-4655316 or ysarceno@perrylutheranhomes.org.