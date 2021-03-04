Perry Chief, Dallas County News office to close; staff will work remotely

From staff reports

The Perry Chief and Dallas County News office space will close at the end of its lease on April 30.

Perry-based staff will continue to work remotely, a setup that began during the pandemic.

"While the physical office may be closing, the papers remain committed to the communities they serve throughout Dallas County," Editor Allison Ullmann said. "We will continue to tell the stories that impact our communities and our readers."

The papers can be contacted by calling (515)-465-4666.

For circulation and distribution questions, email circulation@amestrib.com. For obituaries, contact PerryChiefObits@gannett.com or DallasNewsObits@gannett.com. For news, contact news@theperrychief.com or news@adelnews.com. For legal notices, contact legals@amestrib.com. With sales or advertising questions, contact mvitti@localiq.com.

Editor Allison Ullmann can be reached at aullmann@theperrychief.com.