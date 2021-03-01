Perry Public Library March Virtual Programs

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Books and Bites Program (1st-2nd Grade) – March 3

The March Books and Bites program for First and Second Graders is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The featured story is "That’s What Leprechauns Do" by Eve Bunting, and we will craft a leprechaun tic-tac-toe game and make Leprechaun Snack Mix together. This is a live Zoom program with Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel and participation is limited to 15 children. The free program comes with a snack kit you pick up at the library prior to the program, but registration is required. Call the library for more information or to register by Monday, March 1: 515-465-3569.

Wee Wonders Recorded Programs for Babies – March 4, 18

New Wee Wonders recorded programs for babies 0-18 months old are posted the first and third Thursdays of the month on the Perry Public Library website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us. The programs include songs, finger plays, simple stories and developmentally appropriate activities. Registered participants also receive free parent handouts and a free book for each session, available for pickup during library open hours. Call 515-465-3569 or email skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to register.

Sweet Tweets Storytime Unit Begins – March 10

Families with children ages two to five are invited to join Perry Public Children’s Librarian Miss Suzanne for a new virtual Storytime unit called Sweet Tweets. We will learn all about birds: owls, songbirds, flamingos and birds that reside in Iowa. Beginning March 10, we will “meet” via Zoom at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays during March and April. Stories, songs, games, simple crafts and pre-literacy activities will be incorporated into the programs and Activity Kits are included. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Call the library: 515-465-3569, register online: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us or email Suzanne Kestel: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to participate.

Virtual Spring Break Program (3rd-5th Grade) – March 16

Attention third, fourth and fifth grade students: Break up your Spring Break and join a creative virtual program with Miss Suzanne at Perry Public Library. The Zoom program begins at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16. We will build an apple tower and create a pine cone creature! Spring Break library programs are free, but registration is required to receive an Activity Kit. Register online: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us or call the library: 515-465-3569 to participate. Check out the bonus Virtual Magic Show with Rick Eugene - available on the library website all Spring Break week!

Virtual Spring Break Lego Program (K-2nd Grade) – March 18

A Spring Break program designed for children in kindergarten through second grade will be offered by Perry Public Library via Zoom at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. The live virtual program is presented by Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel and the focus is on Lego construction vehicles. Registration is required for this free program, which includes an Activity Kit containing two Lego construction vehicles you can keep! Registration for this program is limited to 15 children. Register online: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us or call the library: 515-465-3569. Check out the bonus Virtual Magic Show with Rick Eugene - available on the library website all Spring Break week!

Virtual Mystery Book Club Events – March 23, 24

The featured title for the March 2021 Mystery Book Club is "Black Widows" by Cate Quinn. The virtual book discussion begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom. The live Author Talk with Cate Quin will take place the following day, at 6 p.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, March 24. Anyone interested may join Library Director Mary Murphy for the free events, but registration is required. Print books and eBooks will be available for participants. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

Virtual Craft Club March Event: Hello or Welcome Sign – March 29

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will hold a virtual event on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, and the featured craft is a Hello or Welcome sign. Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by Monday, March 22, to receive the Craft Kit, available for pick-up March 25. Participants may choose between Hello and Welcome white or black vinyl lettering and designate background paint color at time of registration. The March Craft Club Presenter is Sarah Finn and anyone interested is invited to join her for the free live presentation, accessible from the library website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us. Call the library for more information or to register: 515-465-3569.

​​For additional information, contact the library at 515-465-3569.