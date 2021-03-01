Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of March 1

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of March 1. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers) *

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers*

*First responders and school staff should check with their administration regarding upcoming on-site clinics before scheduling with a local pharmacy.

Dallas County was allocated 700 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 1, 2021. Of these doses, 500 will be used for 1-B population specific clinics and 200 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C. Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open at 12 p.m. on Fridays Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Sumpter Pharmacy 628 Nile Kinnick Dr. S #1/2 Adel, IA 50003 Call 515-993-119 or click here to schedule online



Vaccine has been allocated to these vaccination sites. Please watch their websites or social media for updates on availability.

Dallas County was also allocated 700 doses of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 1. The Janssen vaccine is also commonly referred to as the Johnson & Johnson or J&J vaccine. Per state health officials, these vaccines will be dedicated to specific Phase 1-B, Tier 2 workforce including “Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing such as workers in meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers who live in bunkroom-style housing”. Those that meet the two-part eligibility criteria will receive their vaccine through worksite clinics. Dallas County has not opened eligibility to additional tier 2 populations at this time.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program began on Thursday, Feb. 11. This program will provide vaccine directly to select Hy-Vee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit http://www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.