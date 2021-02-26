Perry's International Women's Day Coffee is canceled for 2021

Staff Report

COVID-19 concerns prompted organizers of Perry's Annual International Women's Day Coffee to cancel the 2021 event.

"Due to the pandemic I made the decision months back that more than likely we would be cancelling Perry’s Annual International Women’s Day Coffee 2021," said organizer Carol Cavanaugh.

The annual International Women's Day Coffee has been held at La Poste in Perry since 2018. International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8.

Organizers of the Perry event hope to bring the coffee back in 2022.

"I’d like to keep the IWD spirit alive! If all goes well we will celebrate again with a morning coffee and speakers in 2022," Cavanaugh said.