Perry Chamber launches the 2021 July 4 Fireworks Drive; Nominations open for the Big Boom Bracket Battle

Submitted by Perry Chamber of Commerce

PERRY – Last year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Drive looked different than past efforts, with such a shortened time frame and with new activities. One of those new activities – the Big Boom Bracket Battle – proved to be a huge success, bringing in nearly half of the total amount fundraised for the fireworks display in 2020.

Due to event cancellations last spring, the fundraiser took place in June rather than in March, as originally planned. Becoming a new tradition, this year’s Big Boom Bracket Battle is right on schedule to coincide with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as intended.

“It’s hard to know how much of its success was rooted in the excitement of a new initiative or the pressure of a shortened timeline,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. “But it was certainly amazing to see the community rally in such a way to make it happen last year. We are definitely looking forward to coordinating the Big Boom Bracket Battle again this year, as a way to get fundraising efforts for the 4th of July fireworks started that much sooner."

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest with the prize of a pie in the face, all for the sake of fundraising for the fireworks display during Perry’s Fourth of July Celebration. Donations will determine the winners of each matchup within the bracket structure as well as the ultimate winner of “The Battle.”

Participants of the contest will be determined based on nominations from the community and once verified by the nominees. Self-nominations will be accepted. All nominations are due to the Chamber by 12 p.m. on Friday, March 5 either by email (PerryChamber@PerryIA.org) or phone (515-465-4601).

An Elimination Round will take place on the Chamber’s Facebook page with a photo album of all nominees posted for the community to ‘vote’ with their ‘likes’ on individual photos. The eight individuals with the most ‘likes’ within a week will become the Explosive 8 and their rankings will determine the set-up of the bracket. The fundraising portion of the initiative will then take place with three weeks of ‘head to head’ contests. Advancement in the Big Boom Bracket Battle will be based on monetary donations from the community, accepted online, by mail, and at various locations in town.

“The ultimate goal will be to make a dent in our overall fundraising goal of $12,500 and to have a little fun while we’re at it,” Pasutti said. “Other initiatives will take place throughout the spring, but this will be our official kick-off for this year’s Fireworks Drive."

Key dates of the Big Boom Bracket Battle:

Friday, March 5 at 12 p.m. – Nominations Due to the Chamber

Monday, March 8 – Elimination Round begins on Facebook (vote with your likes)

Monday, March 15 – Explosive 8 announced; fundraising begins (vote with dollars)

Monday, March 22 – Firecracker 4 announced; fundraising continues

Monday, March 29 – Grand Finale Duo announced; final round of fundraising

Monday, April 5 – Winner Announced; Pie in the Face time/location TBD

The Chamber wishes to thank once again all those that participated in last year’s inaugural Big Boom Bracket Battle, including those that submitted nominations, those that voted – both in the elimination round and with their dollars – as well as the 22 individuals that accepted nominations with the chance of getting a pie in the face. Special thanks goes to last year’s Explosive 8 and especially the Grand Finale Duo that tied in the end, both getting a pie in the face: JP Hulgan and Eddie Diaz.

For more information or to submit a nomination for the Big Boom Bracket Battle, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.