Submitted by Perry Middle School

Perry Middle School recognized the February Finest of the Flock recipients on Friday, Feb. 26.

Each student was recognized for their 21st century employability skills, but every recipient was for a slightly different reason.

More:Perry Middle School launches Finest of the Flock program

Aleah Karolus was recognized for her self-motivation and willingness to go the extra mile in the classroom to help others. Keny Ochoa was recognized for his kindness and his participation in class projects/discussions.

Kyeo Augustine was recognized for voluntarily staying after class and picking up a teacher's classroom without being asked. Karagyn Whelchel was recognized for being self-driven, motivated, and always giving her best effort.

Yaretzy Riquelme-Ibarra was recognized for going above and beyond to help her classmates and also setting high expectations for herself. Renzo Saenz was recognized for being extremely nice and communicating well with all his classmates, teachers and adults.