Perry High School inducts new National Honor Society members

Staff Report

The Perry Chapter of the National Honor Society saw 14 new members inducted during a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The 2021 Perry NHS inductees include:

Valeria Conteras

Bryce Eastman

Viviana Escalante

Misty Gomez

Sebastian Hernandez

Jaylene Karolus

Macy Killmer

Molly Moorhead

Yesenia Perez

Marielena Ramirez

Samantha Robles

Caden Steva

Kaiden Summerson

Nubia Torres

Junior and senior students who have a cumulative grade point of at least 3.25 are eligible for consideration of membership. Students then fill out a candidacy form listing activities, leadership and service, write an essay selecting a mentor who has taught them what it means to be a person of good character and turn in two teacher recommendations.

The candidacy forms are reviewed by a selection committee. The committee also considers teacher feedback before making a final selection.

A ceremony was held for the 2021 inductees on Feb. 24 at the Perry Performing Arts Center. Before the inductees received their certificates and pins, they heard about the four NHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, service and character. All of the members then recited the NHS oath.

"These are some great kids that got inducted tonight that have worked hard so far through their high school career," said NHS Advisor Ryan Burger. "I have been privileged to meet them and spend some time with them while they were on their journey of induction into this honors group. I look forward to the next year or so with them at Perry High School and their futures!"