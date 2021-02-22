Perry, Woodward-Granger Career Advantage High School students named to DMACC President’s List
Submitted by DMACC
DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from the area include:
Perry
- Rafael Avila, Liberal Arts
- Zachary Darr, Liberal Arts
- Brennan McGee, Liberal Arts
- Macie Mosher, Liberal Arts
- Sandra Perez, Liberal Arts
- Daniela Santacruz, Liberal Arts
- Emma Stika, Liberal Arts
- Nubia Torres, Liberal Arts
- Kennedy Tunink, Liberal Arts
- Angela Vargas, Liberal Arts
Granger
- Donald David, Liberal Arts, Granger
Woodward
- Makenzie Dresback, Liberal Arts, Woodward
- Rian Jamison, Liberal Arts, Woodward
- Connor Martin, Liberal Arts, Woodward
- Ellen Polich, Liberal Arts, Woodward