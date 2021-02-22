Perry, Woodward-Granger Career Advantage High School students named to DMACC President’s List

Submitted by DMACC

DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from the area include:

Perry

Rafael Avila, Liberal Arts

Zachary Darr, Liberal Arts

Brennan McGee, Liberal Arts

Macie Mosher, Liberal Arts

Sandra Perez, Liberal Arts

Daniela Santacruz, Liberal Arts

Emma Stika, Liberal Arts

Nubia Torres, Liberal Arts

Kennedy Tunink, Liberal Arts

Angela Vargas, Liberal Arts

Granger

Donald David, Liberal Arts, Granger

Woodward