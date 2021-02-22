Perry, Woodward-Granger Career Advantage High School students named to DMACC Dean’s List
Submitted by DMACC
DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from the area include:
Perry
- Riese Archer, Liberal Arts
- Mayqueline Cisneros, Liberal Arts
- Emily Coghlan, Liberal Arts
- Francisco Colin, Liberal Arts
- Shelby DeLa Cruz, Liberal Arts
- Wendy Escalante, Liberal Arts
- Alexander Fickbohm, Liberal Arts
- Misty Gomez, Liberal Arts
- Angel Hastings, Liberal Arts
- Sebastian Hernandez-Castillo, Liberal Arts
- Camden Jones, Liberal Arts
- Elyssa McFarland, Liberal Arts
- Emma McFarland, Liberal Arts
- Lilian Naranjo, Liberal Arts
- Lindsey Oblea, Liberal Arts
- Marielena Ramirez, Liberal Arts
- Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liberal Arts
- Joanna Rodriguez, Liberal Arts
- Jasmine Shriver, Liberal Arts
- Claire Southward, Liberal Arts
- Jeb Stewart, Liberal Arts
- Angel Strempke, Liberal Arts
- Cindy Truong, Liberal Arts
- Quinn Whiton, Liberal Arts
- Dylan Winey, Liberal Arts
Dawson
- Christian Love, Liberal Arts
- Madison Myers, Liberal Arts
Granger
- Max Derry, Liberal Arts
- Ashlee England, Liberal Arts
- Emma Greiner, Liberal Arts
- Ava Petersen, Liberal Arts
- Emily Trewet, Liberal Arts
- Maddisen Vermaas, Liberal Arts
Woodward
- Dylan Backe, Liberal Arts
- Paden Drake, Liberal Arts
- Faith Kuehl, Liberal Arts
- Gabriel Lamasters, Liberal Arts
- Hannah Luellen, Liberal Arts
- Emalee Walker, Liberal Arts