Perry, Woodward-Granger Career Advantage High School students named to DMACC Dean’s List

DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from the area include:

Perry

Riese Archer, Liberal Arts

Mayqueline Cisneros, Liberal Arts

Emily Coghlan, Liberal Arts

Francisco Colin, Liberal Arts

Shelby DeLa Cruz, Liberal Arts

Wendy Escalante, Liberal Arts

Alexander Fickbohm, Liberal Arts

Misty Gomez, Liberal Arts

Angel Hastings, Liberal Arts

Sebastian Hernandez-Castillo, Liberal Arts

Camden Jones, Liberal Arts

Elyssa McFarland, Liberal Arts

Emma McFarland, Liberal Arts

Lilian Naranjo, Liberal Arts

Lindsey Oblea, Liberal Arts

Marielena Ramirez, Liberal Arts

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liberal Arts

Joanna Rodriguez, Liberal Arts

Jasmine Shriver, Liberal Arts

Claire Southward, Liberal Arts

Jeb Stewart, Liberal Arts

Angel Strempke, Liberal Arts

Cindy Truong, Liberal Arts

Quinn Whiton, Liberal Arts

Dylan Winey, Liberal Arts

Dawson

Christian Love, Liberal Arts

Madison Myers, Liberal Arts

Granger

Max Derry, Liberal Arts

Ashlee England, Liberal Arts

Emma Greiner, Liberal Arts

Ava Petersen, Liberal Arts

Emily Trewet, Liberal Arts

Maddisen Vermaas, Liberal Arts

Woodward