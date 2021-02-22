Perry Area Food Pantry to receive 100+ People for Perry funds
Submitted by 100+ People for Perry
The 2021 1st Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held as a Zoom Meeting on Monday, Feb. 22.
Members selected the Perry Area Food Pantry "Building Fund" as the award recipient and pledged $7,000 to the fund.
One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.
- After 21 meetings, the group has pledged $147,600 to 21 local non-profit projects.
- The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community.
- Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.
- Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.
- Non-profit organizations may be found at https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx
- Only members may attend and present.
The 2nd quarter 2021 100+ People for Perry Meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 24.
Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).