Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of Feb. 22-28

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of Feb. 22-28. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers) *

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers*

*First responders and school staff should check with their administration regarding upcoming on-site clinics before scheduling with a local pharmacy.

Dallas County was allocated 700 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Feb. 22-28. Of these doses, 300 will be used for tier 1 population specific clinics and 400 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open at 12 p.m. on Fridays Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Medicap Perry 601 1st Ave Perry, IA 50220 Call 515-465-3391 or click here to schedule

Exemplar Care 7300 Westown Pkwy Ste 330 West Des Moines, IA 50266 Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

Medicap Dallas Center

504 14th St. Dallas Center, IA 50063

Call 515-992-3784 to schedule

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program began on Thursday, Feb. 11. This program will provide vaccine directly to select Hy-Vee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.