Perry, Woodward students named to Simpson College Dean's, President's Lists
Submitted by Simpson College
INDIANOLA -- Local students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's and President's Lists at Simpson College.
- Silvia Murillo of Perry has been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Simpson College. Murillo qualified for the academic honor by earning a minimum 3.70 grade point average during the semester. Murillo attended Dowling Catholic High School.
- Kaitlyn Murano of Woodward has been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Simpson College. Murano qualified for the academic honor by earning a 4.00 grade point average during the semester. Murano attended Dallas Center-Grimes High School.