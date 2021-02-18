Eighth and Pine closed on Feb. 18 for phone line repairs

Submitted by City of Perry

8th Street at the intersection of Pine Street, will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18 for a Century Link repair. 8th Street, at the Pine Street intersection, will be closed to traffic. Drivers heading northbound on 8th Street from Highway 141 will be able to turn WEST onto Pine Street, but will NOT be able to turn EAST onto Pine Street during this time.

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.