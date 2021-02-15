Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of Feb. 15-21
Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of Feb. 15-21. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.
Current eligibility includes:
- Healthcare workers
- Long term care residents
- Individuals ages 65 and older
- First responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers) *
- PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers*
*First responders and school staff should check with their administration regarding upcoming on-site clinics before scheduling with a local pharmacy.
Dallas County was allocated 700 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Feb. 15-21. Of these doses, 400 will be used for tier 1 population specific clinics and 300 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below:
- Dallas County Health Department
- 25747 N Ave. Ste C
- Adel, IA 50003
- Scheduling will open promptly at 12 p.m. on Fridays
- Call 515-993-3750 to schedule your appointment OR
- Click here to schedule online
- Medicap Waukee
- 10 Warrior Lane Waukee, IA 50263
- Click here to schedule
- Adel Health Mart Pharmacy
- 113 N 9th St. Adel, IA 50003
- 515-993-3644
- Click here to request an appointment
Vaccine will be allocated to these pharmacies during the week of Feb. 15. Please watch their websites or social media for updates on availability.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program began on Thursday, Feb. 11. This program will provide vaccine directly to select Hy-Vee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.
We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
- Wear a mask or facial covering
- Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.