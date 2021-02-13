Granger student awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship

Submitted by Miami University

OXFORD, OH -- Anna Moellenbeck, from Granger, was among six Miami University students to be awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to help fund their study abroad experiences this spring and summer. The combined total awarded to these students is $28,500.

Recipients of the Gilman Scholarship represent 307 colleges and universities across the United States who will study or intern in 87 countries through the end of 2021. Fewer than 1,000 scholarships were awarded nationwide.

Moellenbeck is earning a B.A in International Studies degree, majoring in International Studies.