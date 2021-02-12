City of Perry sets Presidents Day hours, garbage changes

Submitted by City of Perry

Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works Office, the McCreary Community Building and the Perry Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room.

The Perry City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Town/Craft Building, 1122 Willis Ave.

Garbage routes scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15th will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Garbage routes scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.