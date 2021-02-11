Perry Public Library to reopen Feb. 17 for computer use and browsing

Submitted by Perry Public Library

The Library Board of Trustees voted Thursday to reopen the library for limited services on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The building hours will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Restrooms will not be open to the public and only 25 people may be in the library at one time.

The limited services include computer services and browsing. As recommended by the CDC, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required to enter the library. If you do not have one, one will be provided.

Social distancing will be observed but patrons may check out at the circulation desk safely. Safety procedures have been put in place to limit the possibility of germ transfer. Curbside services will continue for those that do not want to come into the library.

“It has been a long time coming to the point where we could consider opening the building to the public. We live in an unprecedented time in which public gatherings are viewed with caution and concern," Director Mary Murphy stated. "When Dallas County Health Department started reporting COVID-19 cases by zip code, we had more reliable data about the active cases in Perry. With more reliable data, we can make more informed decisions about openings and closings. The data now reflects lower active COVID cases in Perry."

"We look forward to seeing our patrons again! Please come in and enjoy the renovated library," Murphy added.