PHS to present Jukebox Variety Show on Feb. 13
Submitted by Perry High School Vocal Department
Perry High School will present the annual Jukebox Variety Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in the Perry Performing Arts Center.
Songs during this year's 80's & 90's Mixtape Jukebox Variety Show will include:
- My Heart Will Go On from Titanic
- Footloose
- I Want It That Way
- Livin' On a Prayer
- The Longest Time
- Edge of Seventeen
- Jessie's Girl -- HS and MS boys
- True Colors -- HS and MS girls
- (I've Had) The Time of My Life
- I'm Still Standing
- Here Comes the Rain Again
- 9 to 5
- and more.
Tickets will be $5 at the door. Families may sit together; social distancing and masks will be required.
Attendees are encouraged to bring dollars to vote for their favorite act.