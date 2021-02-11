SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHS to present Jukebox Variety Show on Feb. 13

Submitted by Perry High School Vocal Department
Jenn Nelson directs the Perry High School Choirs in a medley from "Beauty and the Beast" at the beginning of the 2019 Jukebox Variety Show.

Perry High School will present the annual Jukebox Variety Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in the Perry Performing Arts Center.

Songs during this year's 80's & 90's Mixtape Jukebox Variety Show will include:

  • My Heart Will Go On from Titanic
  • Footloose
  • I Want It That Way
  • Livin' On a Prayer
  • The Longest Time
  • Edge of Seventeen
  • Jessie's Girl -- HS and MS boys
  • True Colors -- HS and MS girls
  • (I've Had) The Time of My Life
  • I'm Still Standing
  • Here Comes the Rain Again
  • 9 to 5
  • and more.

Tickets will be $5 at the door. Families may sit together; social distancing and masks will be required.

Attendees are encouraged to bring dollars to vote for their favorite act.