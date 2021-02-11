PHS to present Jukebox Variety Show on Feb. 13

Submitted by Perry High School Vocal Department

Perry High School will present the annual Jukebox Variety Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in the Perry Performing Arts Center.

Songs during this year's 80's & 90's Mixtape Jukebox Variety Show will include:

My Heart Will Go On from Titanic

Footloose

I Want It That Way

Livin' On a Prayer

The Longest Time

Edge of Seventeen

Jessie's Girl -- HS and MS boys

True Colors -- HS and MS girls

(I've Had) The Time of My Life

I'm Still Standing

Here Comes the Rain Again

9 to 5

and more.

Tickets will be $5 at the door. Families may sit together; social distancing and masks will be required.

Attendees are encouraged to bring dollars to vote for their favorite act.