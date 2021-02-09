Landus donates $49,500 to local fire and rescue crews across Iowa

Submitted by Landus

AMES – Landus awarded 66 fire and rescue crews around the state $750 each in January representing a total contribution of $49,500 to these essential rural community services. The allocated funds are used to update and improve equipment and services, facilitating emergency response in local communities and surrounding areas. These donations are part of the Landus Core Grant program established in 2019.

“Landus is committed to contributing to the vitality of our rural Iowa communities. Our core grant program is one tool that we use to help do just that,” said Matt Carstens, President & CEO, Landus. “Fire and rescue workers are essential to the health and safety of our farmer-owners, employees, and community members and we are proud to do our part to support them.”

The annual fire and rescue core grant budget of $45,000 was increased by 10 percent this year to fulfill the increase in applications received.

The complete list of Iowa fire and rescue departments in receipt of a 2021 grant include:

Ackley Fire Dept.

Adair Volunteer Fire Dept.

Alden Fire Dept.

Arcadia Fire Assoc.

Atlantic Fire Dept.

Auburn Fire & Rescue

Bayard Fire Dept.

Boone Fire Dept.

Bricelyn Fire Dept.

Britt Fire Assoc.

Buffalo Center Fire Dept.

Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Carroll Fire Dept.

Centralia-Peosta Volunteer Fire Dept.

Churdan Fire & Rescue

Coralville Fire Dept.

Cumberland Volunteer Fire Dept.

CWT Firefighters Foundation

Dedham Fire Dept.

Dedham First Responders

Defiance Fire Dept.

Dike Fire & Rescue

Easton Volunteer Fire Dept.

Exira Fire & Rescue

Forest City Fire Dept.

Glidden Area Firefighters Assoc.

Gowrie Volunteer Fire Dept.

Grand Junction Fire & Rescue

Grant Lee Township Fire Dept.

Greene Ambulance Service

Greene County Ambulance

Greene Volunteer Fire Dept.

Guthrie Center Firefighters Assoc.

Hardin Co. Emergency Squad

Holland Fire & Rescue

Ida Grove Fire Dept.

Irwin Fire & Rescue

Jefferson Firefighter Assoc.

Kiester Volunteer Fire Dept.

Lake City Fire Dept.

Lohrville Fire Dept.

Lytton Area Emergency Services

Manilla Fire Dept.

Massena Fire Dept. Foundation

New Providence Fire Dept.

Newell Fire Department

Odebolt Fire Dept.

Ogden Volunteer Fire Dept.

Otho Fire & Rescue Assoc.

Paton Volunteer Fire Dept.

Perry Volunteer Fire Dept.

Plainfield First Responders

Ralston Fire Dept.

Reading-Cedar Fire Dept.

Reinbeck Firemen, Inc.

Rockwell City Fire Dept.

Sac City Fire Dept.

Scranton Fire Dept.

Story City/Lafayette Twp. Fire Dept.

Swea City EMS Assoc.

Swea City Fire Dept.

Templeton Community Fire Dept.

Ventura Firefighters Assoc.

West Hancock Ambulance Service

Winnebago Fire Dept.

Zearing First Responders

The annual Landus core grant program includes a quarterly philanthropy focus – county fair boards, county 4-H programs, Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters and local fire and rescue departments. Applications for county fair boards donations are now open.

To learn more about the Landus core grant and donations programs and to submit an application, visit www.landuscooperative.com/about-us/community.