Perry Chamber gears up for 44th annual Bike Ride to Rippey; cold temps in the forecast for Saturday

The annual Bike Ride to Rippey will roll on for its 44th year on Saturday.

“I think that’s the biggest thing: Carrying on the tradition, having it be a great kick-off to the year for the things that we do here,” Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said of the annual winter ride.

While BRR has changed over the years, Pasutti said the 24-mile ride from Perry to Rippey and back still serves as a fun, off-season ride as well as the Perry Chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“As a fundraiser, it sets the tone for the rest of the year. It helps us with staffing and operations, it helps us prepare for future events," Pasutti said. "So without it, the work we do as a chamber for our community would look very different."

This year’s ride will look different as the chamber has taken COVID-19 precautions. One of the bigger changes included mailing out all of the registration packets ahead of the ride. Pre-registration closed on Sunday, Jan. 19 to allow time for the packets to be mailed. Pasutti said 494 riders have pre-registered, compared to 535 in 2020.

Mailing the packets will eliminate the congestion of having the riders pick them up at the Hotel Pattee on the day of the ride.

“We’re doing our part to minimize the in-person gathering. Ultimately our goal is to still be able to do this in a way that allows people to enjoy it,” Pasutti said.

She added that this year’s BRR event is more of a hybrid model. Some may choose to ride from Perry to Rippey on Saturday while others can ride where they are as they have already received their T-shirts and registration packets.

Riders should brace for bitter cold: The forecasted high for Perry is 6 degrees on Saturday.

Day-of registration will still be available on Saturday inside the ballroom at the Hotel Pattee. Day-of registration is $45 while the Support the Ride option is $15 with no merchandise. This year’s T-shirt will only be available to registrants and some shirts may need to be mailed out following the ride. Other BRR merchandise will be available.

Pasutti said face masks will be required inside the ballroom and encouraged everywhere else. No vendors will be available inside the hotel and the Perry Lions Club will not be serving their annual breakfast.

There will also be no group start at 10 a.m. Instead, riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace throughout the day. Pasutti said sag wagon services will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. She added that residents should be aware of heavier bike traffic throughout the day.

Perry Hy-Vee will still host a hot chocolate pitstop halfway along the route and the Rippey United Methodist Church will be selling sack lunches outside of the church. There are no planned events following the ride.

Pasutti said signs will be made for participants to take selfies with in Perry and likely at the hot chocolate pit stop. A selfie contest will be held for riders to win prizes, including registration for next year. More details will be announced on the BRR Facebook page.

There will also be an option for those riding virtually. Participants will be able to print out the yeti mascot on this year’s T-shirt and take pictures with him while riding wherever they are.

This year’s participants have registered from central Iowa, across the Midwest, as well as Tennessee, Texas, Colorado and Hawaii.

Pasutti said mailing the packets out ahead of time allows participants to make a decision about whether to ride wherever they are or in-person. She added that mailing the packets may be a change they keep for future events.

The chamber has continued to make adjustments to this year’s ride as COVID-19 restrictions shift.

“It’s always been our goal to make alterations and adapt as needed so that we can still move forward,” Pasutti said.

The chamber has continued to look at the COVID-19 numbers while doing “the best that we can for our riders, our volunteers, our community.” That also means being able to pivot as needed, Pasutti added.

The ride is seen as the unofficial kickoff to cycling season in Iowa. This year, it comes the weekend after the route announcement party for RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, which is set to return July 25-31 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

BRR is big not only for the Perry Chamber, Pasutti said, but also for the communities of Perry and Rippey, local businesses and other organizations. Pasutti said decisions made to alter this year’s event were not made lightly but as a way to keep the riders, volunteers and communities as safe as possible.

She still encourages riders and participants to visit the local businesses and restaurants in town, while maintaining social distancing. The chamber typically gives five registrants $100 in Perry Bucks to encourage shopping local. This year, $5 in Perry Bucks will be randomly handed out to 60 people on Saturday.

Local residents are also encouraged to participate on Saturday either by registering on Saturday or selecting the Support the Ride option.

“Knowing the impact that it has on our community, I think that’s a good opportunity to get people thinking that they can help support the work that we’re doing throughout the year,” Pasutti said of the Perry Chamber.

For information about this year’s event, visit perryia.org/brr.html or the BRR Facebook page.