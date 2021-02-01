Perry Rotary Club names Jack Butler 2020 Civil Servant of the Year

Submitted by Perry Rotary Club

The Perry Rotary Club has named Jack Butler, Public Works Director for the City of Perry, as its "Civil Servant of the Year" for 2020. Butler was selected for his excellent work in handling the aftermath of the derecho storm that hit Perry and much of Iowa during the summer. In addition, his management of snow removal and other issues with city streets was also cited as being outstanding.

"Jack was the overwhelming choice of the Rotary Club this year. Several members had personal contact with him soon after the derecho and his team did a tremendous job of getting traffic flowing quickly and our town cleaned up in a matter of just a few weeks," Rotary President Dirk Cavanaugh said. "Jack and his team also continue to do a great job of clearing our streets of snow whenever we are hit with it. Jack is certainly very deserving of this award."

For many years, the Perry Rotary Club has honored a deserving individual as the "Civil Servant of the Year." Individuals who work or volunteer in the following areas are eligible for this award: law enforcement, fire department, ambulance service, emergency services, health care, human services and other closely related areas.

The Motto for Rotary is "Service Above Self." Jack Butler certainly demonstrates that character trait.