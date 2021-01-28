Perry Public Library to host Zoom Family Valentine Party on Feb. 11

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Miss Suzanne at a Family Valentine Party Zoom program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

This Perry Public Library virtual program is designed for children ages four through second grade, but the program is open to all children and families who would like to participate.

During the live presentation, we will create a Valentine card, prepare a snack, and play a game. Each child will receive a Valentine's Day Treat Bag!

Register online or email: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us by the deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 9.