Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of Feb 1- 5. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Scheduling for appointments at the Dallas County Health Department will open at 12 p.m. on Fridays, beginning Feb. 5. There will not be a clinic at the Dallas County Health Department for the week of Feb. 1-5.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers)*

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers*

*First responders and school staff should check with their administration regarding upcoming onsite clinics before scheduling with a local pharmacy.

For the week of Feb. 1-5, Dallas County was allocated 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. With over 15,000 people now meeting eligibility criteria for vaccination in Dallas County alone, we appreciate the public’s patience. We acknowledge that getting an appointment these first few weeks of eligibility will be difficult.

As vaccine supply increases we plan to expand both the number of appointments available, as well as, the locations at which one can receive their vaccine. We are thankful for all our pharmacy partners as they assist us in vaccinating our community.

Vaccine sites for Feb. 1-5 include: