Schools announce closures across Dallas County

Schools have announced closures for Tuesday, Jan. 26. Here's a look at the latest school announcements:

Adel

Due to current road conditions, ADM schools will now be closed Tuesday.

Dallas Center-Grimes

Dallas Center-Grimes CSD will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. All activities are cancelled.

DMACC

All DMACC locations will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 due to winter weather conditions. Students with face to face classes should look for an email from your instructor concerning whether or not you will meet virtually. All virtual and online classes will continue, as scheduled.

Perry

Perry Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday and there will be no activities.

PACES will be closed on Tuesday.

Saint Patrick School and Gingerbread Preschool will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Van Meter

Van Meter Schools will now be closed on Tuesday.

Waukee

Due to weather conditions, Waukee CSD will not have school today. Please stay tuned for more information regarding afternoon and evening activities.

Woodward-Granger

No school on Tuesday for Woodward-Granger CSD due to weather and road conditions. Hawks Nest will be open regular hours.

Here's a look at school early outs around Dallas County on Monday, Jan. 25:

Adel

Due to the winter storm warning in effect today, ADM will have a 1 p.m. early dismissal on Monday, Jan. 25. There will be no afternoon preschool or evening activities.

Dallas Center-Grimes

Dallas Center-Grimes will be dismissing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 due to incoming weather conditions. No afternoon preschool or OK. No evening activities. Buildings and after school care close at 4 p.m.

Perry

Perry Schools will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 25. School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. for the high school and middle school and 12:30 p.m. for the elementary.

PACES is closing at 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. Parents are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible after school dismisses at 12:30 p.m.

St. Patrick School will be dismissing at 12 p.m. due to pending inclement weather. There will be no afternoon Gingerbread preschool and no afterschool childcare.

Van Meter

Van Meter Schools will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. All youth, JH and HS practices and activities are canceled for Monday night.

Waukee

Due to weather conditions, Waukee Community School District will be dismissing school three hours early on Monday, Jan. 25. Buses will run their normal routes. All activities have been canceled. Dismissal times: 10:50 a.m. - Preschool 11:50 a.m. - 8/9 11:58 a.m. - 6/7 12:10 p.m. - HS 12:40 p.m. - Elementary

This announcement means the following for students and parents: All schools will dismiss 3 hours earlier than their normal dismissal time. All activities are canceled. Lunch will be served. Service time may be changed to accommodate building needs. No afternoon preschool. No evening Community Education classes. Facility rentals are canceled. Parents are expected to pick up their children within an hour after the scheduled dismissal time from Beyond the Bell and YMCA after-school child care.



Woodward-Granger

Jan. 25 will be an early-out at 1 p.m. for Woodward-Granger CSD due to the incoming weather event. Hawks Nest will remain open

