Dallas County weather updates: Schools announce closures, snow parking bans in effect

Staff Reports

Dallas County could get 10 to 14 inches of snow during a major winter storm that is lingering into Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for portions of central and southern Iowa until 12 p.m. More snow could be expected as the National Weather Service said 1 to 3 inches are possible Tuesday, mostly before 10 a.m.

Here's what you need to know in Perry and across Dallas County. This file will be updated.

Dallas County schools announce closures for Tuesday

Schools have announced closures for Tuesday, Jan. 26. Here's a look at the latest school announcements:

Due to current road conditions, ADM schools will now be closed Tuesday.

Dallas Center-Grimes CSD will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. All activities are cancelled.

Perry Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday and there will be no activities.

PACES will be closed on Tuesday.

Saint Patrick School and Gingerbread Preschool will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Van Meter Schools will now be closed on Tuesday.

Due to weather conditions, Waukee CSD will not have school Tuesday. Please stay tuned for more information regarding afternoon and evening activities.

No school on Tuesday for Woodward-Granger CSD due to weather and road conditions. Hawks Nest will be open regular hours.

More:Schools announce closures across Dallas County

Emergency snow parking bans enacted

Adel and Waukee are among the cities in Dallas County that have already enacted emergency snow parking bans.

More:Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban set for Jan. 25-27

More:Waukee sets Snow Emergency Parking Ban for Jan. 25-27

Granger's snow ordinance went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 and will continue through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from city streets, alleys or city-owned off-street parking areas. Vehicles parked in the street may be fined, towed or both. The parking ban will continue from the beginning of snowfall to 24 hours after the snowfall has ceased. Residents were also reminded that they have 24 hours after the snow or ice storm has stopped to clear their sidewalk or the city may do so and bill the property owner.

The Perry Police Department reminded residents that the city's snow ordinance goes into effect when it begins to snow. The ordinance remains in effect for 48 hours after a storm ends to allow time for the street department to clear the roads curb to curb.

More:City of Perry reminds residents of snow ordinances for streets and sidewalks

Van Meter announced the city's snow ordinance is active for Monday, Jan. 25 and will be active until snow removal operations are complete. The city asked residents to help public works keep the streets clear of snow by keeping vehicles off the streets.

The Woodward Police Department said the snow ordinance went into effect at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The department said all cars will need to be removed from city streets by 12 p.m. Monday per city code. Officers and city compliance will be out issuing citations for violations.

Earlier:

Area libraries to close early

The Adel Public Library announced it will close at 1 p.m. on Monday due to weather and may open late on Tuesday.

The Minburn Public Library announced it would close at 1 p.m. on Monday. The library is normally closed on Tuesdays and will reopen on Wednesday.

The Perry Public Library announced that it will close for all services at 2 p.m. on Monday due to the impending inclement weather.

The Waukee Public Library announced it would close at 1 p.m. on Monday due to inclement weather. That includes curbside and lobby grab and go services.

McCreary Community Building to close early

The McCreary Community Building will be closing at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The building is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Winter driving tips

If you have to drive on slick roads during an Iowa winter, here are tips on how to more safely travel, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Transportation:

Check the weather forecast and road conditions before driving.

Maintain a reasonable speed and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. Winter road conditions often result in longer stopping distances and reduced visibility.

Drive below the posted speed limit when road conditions are less than ideal.

Turn on lights to see and be seen.

Keep head lights and tail lights clear of snow.

Avoid using cruise control in winter driving conditions.

You need to be in control of your car when accelerating based on road conditions. If your car is equipped with anti-lock brakes, understand how to use them and what to expect when they are used.

Be aware that ramps and bridges may freeze before other roadway segments.

Helpful winter weather links