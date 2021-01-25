Dallas County releases phase 1-B vaccination sites
Dallas County Health Department will open vaccine distribution for those 65 years of age and older beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, as vaccine supply allows.
Appointments can be scheduled at the following sites for phase 1-B:
- Dallas County Health Department
- 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003
- 515-993-3750
- Click here to schedule
- Hy-Vee Waukee
- 1005 E Hickman Rd Waukee, IA 50263
- Click here to schedule
- Hy-Vee West Lakes
- 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule
- Hy-Vee West Des Moines
- 1010 60th St. West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule
- Medicap Waukee
- 10 Warrior Lane Waukee, IA 50263
- Click here to schedule
- Exemplar Care
- 7300 Westown Pkwy Ste 330 West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Call 515-650-4370 to schedule
- Hy-Vee Perry
- 1215 141st St Perry, IA 50220
- Click here to schedule
- Medicap Perry
- 601 1st Ave Perry, IA 50220
- 515-465-3391
- Click here to schedule
- Adel Health Mart Pharmacy
- 113 N 9th St. Adel, IA 50003
- 515-993-3644
- Click here to request an appointment
- Sumpter Pharmacy
- 628 Nile Kinnick Dr S #1/2 Adel, IA 50003
- 515-993-1119
- Click here to schedule
*This list will be updated on www.dallascountyiowa.goc/vaccine as additional sites become available.
Phase 1-B will begin Feb. 1, 2021 but vaccine supply remains limited. As additional vaccine arrives in the county, more appointments slots will become available. Dallas County will follow the Iowa Department of Public Health’s tiered strategy for phase 1-B, beginning with tier 1: first responders (firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers) and PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers.
Follow @DallasCoHealth or visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine for updates on which tiers are currently eligible.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by eligible persons at the links above and will be available on a first come, first served basis. If you are unable to schedule online, please call the site to schedule your appointment. These appointments will be for your first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. Appointments for booster doses will either be scheduled at the time of your first shot, or the pharmacy will call you when you are eligible for your second dose.
Any questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Dallas County can be directed to the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750. For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit http://www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558- 2609.