Dallas County releases phase 1-B vaccination sites

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Dallas County Health Department will open vaccine distribution for those 65 years of age and older beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, as vaccine supply allows.

Appointments can be scheduled at the following sites for phase 1-B:

*This list will be updated on www.dallascountyiowa.goc/vaccine as additional sites become available.

Phase 1-B will begin Feb. 1, 2021 but vaccine supply remains limited. As additional vaccine arrives in the county, more appointments slots will become available. Dallas County will follow the Iowa Department of Public Health’s tiered strategy for phase 1-B, beginning with tier 1: first responders (firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers) and PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers.

Follow @DallasCoHealth or visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine for updates on which tiers are currently eligible.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by eligible persons at the links above and will be available on a first come, first served basis. If you are unable to schedule online, please call the site to schedule your appointment. These appointments will be for your first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. Appointments for booster doses will either be scheduled at the time of your first shot, or the pharmacy will call you when you are eligible for your second dose.

Any questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Dallas County can be directed to the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750. For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit http://www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558- 2609.