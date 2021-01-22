HIRTA requires masks for all riders, drivers

Submitted by HIRTA

URBANDALE – Due to the executive order signed by President Biden, HIRTA is now requiring all riders to wear a mask while boarding and riding. This requirement goes into effect immediately.

HIRTA falls under Section 2 of the order requiring masks be worn in “all forms of public transportation as defined in section 5302 of title 49, United States Code.” 49 USC § 5302(14) defines public transportation as “regular, continuing shared-ride surface transportation services that are open to the general public or open to a segment of the general public defined by age, disability, or low income."

The mandate states, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Surgeon General, and the National Institutes of Health have concluded that mask-wearing, physical distancing, appropriate ventilation, and timely testing can mitigate the risk of travelers spreading COVID-19…to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely, it is the policy of my Administration to implement these public health measures consistent with CDC guidelines on public modes of transportation…”

HIRTA was previously recommending and encouraging riders to wear a mask, however due to the President’s executive order masks are now required effective immediately. Drivers will continue wearing masks and all other necessary steps remain in effect to keep everyone safe.

To find out more on what HIRTA is doing to help stop the spread, please visit www.ridehirta.com/health.