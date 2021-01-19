Dallas County Foundation announces 2021 grant cycle

Submitted by Dallas County Foundation

The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) is now accepting 2021 grant applications. All application materials are currently available on the DCF website. For full details (including an application tutorial) visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org. The deadline for the 2021 grant cycle applications is Feb. 1, 2021.

Each year, grants are awarded to local non-profit organizations to help fund projects that improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.” DCF will accept grant requests in the areas of arts and culture, youth development, education, health and human services, recreation, environment and community betterment.

Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,354,689 to over 250 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future.

The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

