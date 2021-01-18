Books and Bites set for Feb. 3 at Perry Public Library

Submitted by Perry Public Library

The February 2021 Books and Bites program offered at Perry Public Library for first and second grade students is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Books and Bites virtual programs combine a book with a snack and the live Zoom presentations take place on the first Wednesday of each month. The selected stories for the February presentation are "The Night Before Valentine’s Day" by Natasha Wing and "Clifford’s First Valentine’s Day" by Norman Bridwell. We will create a special Valentine with Miss Suzanne and make hand-dipped vanilla wafers for our snack.

Books and Bites programs are free, but registration is required. Call the library by the deadline, Monday, Feb. 1, to get a free snack kit for each child! For more information, call Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel at 515-465-3569.