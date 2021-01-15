Perry City Council holds work session to discuss purchase of Hotel Pattee with PED

Submitted by Perry Economic Development

PERRY -- The Perry City Council met on Thursday, Jan. 14 for a work session to discuss the opportunity for the City of Perry to participate, together with Perry Economic Development, in the purchase of the Hotel Pattee and La Poste Properties from Maxwell Hospitality, LLC and HPLP, LLC. The work session provided an opportunity for the Perry City Council to become familiar with the purchase opportunity, roles of partners and key associated considerations.

Perry Industries, Inc. (“PEDI”) together with Perry Economic Development, Inc. (PED) are currently pursuing the purchase of the Hotel Pattee and La Poste assets. The groups are focused on executing a public/private partnership model to both fund the purchase and subsequently manage the ongoing operation of the properties. Led by Tom Burkgren, Perry Industries, Inc. President, representatives from the two local economic development groups presented information that would be relevant to council member’s consideration in evaluating the potential of the city’s financial and ongoing participation in the acquisition.

In September of 1993, Howard and Roberta Ahmanson became owners and developers and completed purposeful renovations to make the hotel one of the finest boutique hotels in the U.S. The property remains a very significant economic asset to Perry, bringing as many as 65,000 people in one year since renovation, and increasing the economic base between five and 15 million dollars according to social economists using federal multipliers. Since the Ahmanson’s sale of the Hotel Pattee in 2007, the hotel has known one hospitality corporation and two different family models of ownership. With the current pandemic, the opportunity to provide long-term sustainability for the hotel has presented itself.

The Hotel Pattee and its companion facility, La Poste, continue to prove themselves as critical parts of the economic, business and social foundation of the Perry community. For that reason, the acquisition of Hotel Pattee and La Poste provides a unique, one-time purchase opportunity for the Perry community, through an approximately equal public /private partnership with the City of Perry and PED, said Richard Jones, Perry Economic Development, Inc. President.

Tom Burkgren added, “We believe such a public /private partnership is the best way to move forward to secure and operate these critical facilities on a local basis for Perry."

"The economic development groups are focused on executing a funding model for the purchase and operation of the two properties that would include a combination of public funding and private contributions," Burkgren continued. "While the many details of governance, ownership transition, and ongoing management are being worked through, the time sensitive issue of a purchase opportunity is before us. While the ongoing operation of the hotel is not currently in imminent danger, this purchase represents a generational opportunity to create local control and ownership of these critical local facilities for the foreseeable future.”

It is anticipated that the Perry City Council will formally consider the city’s support and participation in the effort at a council meeting in the month of February.

Perry Economic Development included a set of questions and answers related to the possible purchase of the Hotel Pattee and La Poste: