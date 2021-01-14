SUBSCRIBE NOW

School closings in Dallas County

Staff Report

Here's a look at school closings around Dallas County for Friday, Jan. 15.

Adel

  • Due to the blizzard warning, ADM Schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 15.

Dallas Center-Grimes 

  • No school or activities at Dallas Center-Grimes CSD on Friday, Jan. 15 due to weather conditions. 

Perry 

  • Perry Community Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 15. No school activities.
  • PACES will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
  •  Saint Patrick School and Gingerbread Preschool will be closed on Friday,  Jan. 15 due to inclement weather.

Van Meter

  • Van Meter Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.

Waukee

  • Due to inclement weather, Waukee Community School District is closed on Friday, Jan. 15. This announcement means the following for students, parents, and employees:

-No classes will be held.

-School offices and administrative offices will be closed.

-No school-related activities (AM + PM), including intramurals.

-No breakfast or lunch service, including Grab and Go. Breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change for the following school day.

-All early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be closed.

-No Beyond the Bell or YMCA before and after school childcare.

-No evening Community Education classes.

-Facility rentals are canceled.

Woodward-Granger 

  • There will be no school on Friday, Jan. 15 due to the current weather conditions for the Woodward-Granger Community School District. Hawks Nest will be open. 