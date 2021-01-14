School closings in Dallas County
Staff Report
Here's a look at school closings around Dallas County for Friday, Jan. 15.
Adel
- Due to the blizzard warning, ADM Schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
Dallas Center-Grimes
- No school or activities at Dallas Center-Grimes CSD on Friday, Jan. 15 due to weather conditions.
Perry
- Perry Community Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 15. No school activities.
- PACES will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
- Saint Patrick School and Gingerbread Preschool will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15 due to inclement weather.
Van Meter
- Van Meter Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
Waukee
- Due to inclement weather, Waukee Community School District is closed on Friday, Jan. 15. This announcement means the following for students, parents, and employees:
-No classes will be held.
-School offices and administrative offices will be closed.
-No school-related activities (AM + PM), including intramurals.
-No breakfast or lunch service, including Grab and Go. Breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change for the following school day.
-All early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be closed.
-No Beyond the Bell or YMCA before and after school childcare.
-No evening Community Education classes.
-Facility rentals are canceled.
Woodward-Granger
- There will be no school on Friday, Jan. 15 due to the current weather conditions for the Woodward-Granger Community School District. Hawks Nest will be open.