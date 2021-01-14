School closings in Dallas County

Staff Report

Here's a look at school closings around Dallas County for Friday, Jan. 15.

Adel

Due to the blizzard warning, ADM Schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 15.

Dallas Center-Grimes

No school or activities at Dallas Center-Grimes CSD on Friday, Jan. 15 due to weather conditions.

Perry

Perry Community Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 15. No school activities.

PACES will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.

Saint Patrick School and Gingerbread Preschool will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15 due to inclement weather.

Van Meter

Van Meter Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.

Waukee

Due to inclement weather, Waukee Community School District is closed on Friday, Jan. 15. This announcement means the following for students, parents, and employees:

-No classes will be held.

-School offices and administrative offices will be closed.

-No school-related activities (AM + PM), including intramurals.

-No breakfast or lunch service, including Grab and Go. Breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change for the following school day.

-All early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be closed.

-No Beyond the Bell or YMCA before and after school childcare.

-No evening Community Education classes.

-Facility rentals are canceled.

Woodward-Granger