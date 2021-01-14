HIRTA drivers begin COVID-19 vaccination process

Submitted by HIRTA

BOONE COUNTY – In another measure to keep riders safe, HIRTA has been working with Boone County Public Health to start the vaccination process for some drivers. While HIRTA is not requiring drivers get vaccinated, it is encouraging to see so many willing to step up and do what is necessary to keep themselves and their communities safe.

“HIRTA is pleased that Boone County recognizes transit drivers as essential frontline workers considered in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution. HIRTA has partnered with public health departments in all seven counties to ensure drivers are included in Phase 1B; when vaccines become available in other communities more drivers will receive them. Boone County is the first in our region and has been recognized nationally by the Community Transportation Association of America (CTAA).”

Executive Director Julia Castillo is grateful that all of HIRTA’s seven counties recognize transit drivers as essential workers.

“It’s been so great to see our drivers do whatever they can to help stop the spread and keep themselves and others safe," she said. "They work directly with the public and provide essential services to many people so it’s definitely encouraging to see so many of our drivers eager to get the vaccine. I hope we can lead by example for other transit systems.”

To see what precautions HIRTA is taking throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, go to www.ridehirta.com/health.