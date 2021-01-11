COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Dallas County for health care workers

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

The Dallas County Health Department will continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers eligible for vaccination in Phase 1-A. Appointments will be available at the Dallas County Health Department, as well as at several local pharmacies. These appointments will be limited, based on vaccine supply, and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Appointment slots are expected to fill quickly, so if you are unable to schedule at this time we advise you check back at a later date. We will be scheduling more clinics as vaccine supply increases so that anyone wanting a vaccine will be able to receive it.

Phase 1-A includes paid or unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials. This includes health care personnel with direct patient contact, those who work in inpatient, outpatient, or community settings, who provide services to patients or patient’s family members, or who handle infectious materials. The full phase 1-A guidance from the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Committee can be found online.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments may be scheduled for phase 1-A providers at the following locations while supplies last:

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003 515-993-3750 https://hipaa.jotform.com/210063792690153

West Lakes Hy-Vee 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266 https://bit.ly/38sGqai

Perry Hy-Vee 1215 141st St Perry, IA 50220 https://bit.ly/38sGqai

Waukee Hy-Vee 1005 E Hickman Rd Waukee, IA 50263 https://bit.ly/38sGqai

Perry Medicap 601 1st Ave Perry, IA 50220 515-465-3391



Any questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Dallas County can be directed to the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750 For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.