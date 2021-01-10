Perry Graceland University students named to fall 2020 honor roll lists

Submitted by Graceland University

LAMONI -- The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2020 fall term have been announced.

President's List

Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president's list.

The following local students have earned this achievement:

Grace Stewart of Perry

Kamryn Whelchel of Perry

Karley Whelchel of Perry

Honors List

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.

Yasmin Gonzalez of Perry

Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.