Perry Graceland University students named to fall 2020 honor roll lists
LAMONI -- The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2020 fall term have been announced.
President's List
Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president's list.
The following local students have earned this achievement:
- Grace Stewart of Perry
- Kamryn Whelchel of Perry
- Karley Whelchel of Perry
Honors List
Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.
- Yasmin Gonzalez of Perry
Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.