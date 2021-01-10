SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perry Graceland University students named to fall 2020 honor roll lists

Submitted by Graceland University

LAMONI -- The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2020 fall term have been announced.

President's List

Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president's list.

The following local students have earned this achievement:

  • Grace Stewart of Perry
  • Kamryn Whelchel of Perry
  • Karley Whelchel of Perry

Honors List

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. 

  • Yasmin Gonzalez of Perry

Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.