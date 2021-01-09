Skylar Cunningham named to Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List

Submitted by Wartburg College

WAVERLY -- Skylar Cunningham of Perry was named to the Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List.

The college recognized 517 students for Fall Term.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.