Perry, Minburn students graduate from Iowa State University this fall

Submitted by Iowa State University

AMES - This fall, 2,001 students earned degrees from Iowa State University. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. It included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card from President Wintersteen that plays "Pomp and Circumstance," diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.

Local graduates include:

Minburn

Hannah Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies

Perry

Selina Delp, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Jeffrey Gutierrez, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design

Brooke Huntington, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude