Local students receive ISU College of Human Sciences 2020-21 scholarships

Submitted by Iowa State University

AMES -- Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units to students for the 2020-21 academic year.

Local students include:

Jared Bravard, a Financial Counseling and Planning major from Granger, received the John R. and Eloise Mountain Wright Family and Consumer Sciences Undergraduate Scholarship.

Delaney Eiteman, a Dietetics (H SCI) major from Perry, received the Iva and Stephen Inman Scholarship.

Odaly Perla, an Elementary Education major from Perry, received the Branstad Scholarship.

Emily Smith, a Child, Adult, and Family Services major from Minburn, received the Ruth N. Johnson Scholarship.

Maggie Woodvine, an Apparel, Merchandising, and Design major from Yale, received the Human Sciences Dean's Chair Fund.

The College of Human Sciences is proud to support these students in their academic journey and pursuit of innovation in their fields.

More than $1.4 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.