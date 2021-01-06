Perry Lutheran Homes holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

Perry Lutheran Homes partnered with CVS Pharmacy to hold their first on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Over 100 individuals, both residents and staff, with signed consent forms living or working at King’s Gardens Campus received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second “booster” dose will be administered on Jan. 26.

Through this vaccine, residents will be able to once again enjoy social time, group activities, in-person visitors and more. Eighty percent of deaths occurred in adults 65 and older, so this vaccine will protect older adults as they get back to living a more normal life.

“The atmosphere yesterday at our vaccine clinic was one of excitement shared by both residents and staff. It is such a joy to know we will get back to living and caring in a more normal way. 2020 was a long and difficult year, but residents, resident families and staff really pulled together to support one another. And, we are overjoyed with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator at Perry Lutheran Homes.

Perry Lutheran Homes is working with Walgreens Pharmacy to finalize vaccine clinic days at Eden Acres Campus. Prior to the Nov. 16 acquisition of the Rowley Masonic Community, now Eden Acres Campus, there had already been a signed contract securing COVID-19 vaccines through Walgreens. Those living at Spring Valley Campus have COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates set for Jan. 11 and Feb. 1. All of the vaccine distribution regulations and timelines are set by federal and state health agencies, so Perry Lutheran Homes continues working hand-in-hand with the health agencies to vaccinate all residents and staff.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 94% effective in preventing individuals from contracting the virus. The goal of the vaccine is to expose the body to an antigen that won’t cause disease but will provoke an immune response that can block or kill the virus. There is no charge for the vaccine or its administration. For additional information about the vaccine, please visit: https://info.omnicare.com/rs/095-VIX-581/images/COVID-19%20Vaccination%20FAQs_V2.pdf. Also, beware of scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no waitlist or cost for the vaccine. Never give out any personal or financial information.

“There is a lot of false information out there about the vaccine,” states Amanda Cregeen, Infection Preventionist at Perry Lutheran Homes. “When it comes to the protection of our elderly population, the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any negatives. It will not only benefit residents’ physical health by preventing a COVID-19 infection, but their mental health should improve drastically as they socialize and enjoy activities with other residents, and have in-person visits from friends, family, church and community. With the vaccine, we are hoping that this pandemic becomes a thing of the past.”