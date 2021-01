Submitted by City of Perry

The City of Perry will pick up Christmas trees and evergreen garlands or wreaths from residential areas on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Trees should have all decorations removed. Please do not place trees or greenery in disposal bags. Trees and greenery should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. to assure pickup.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.