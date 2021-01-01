Aging Resources of Central Iowa warns older Iowans about a COVID vaccine scam

Submitted by Aging Resources of Central Iowa

Aging Resources of Central Iowa alerts older Iowans to yet another scam: The COVID Vaccine Scam. COVID-19 fatigue is real and our most vulnerable adults who have been isolated and socially distancing may fall victim to this latest scam.

Scammers will call offering to sell a ticket to “guarantee” a place on a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine. THIS IS NOT REAL! The vaccine is FREE* and there is no waiting list. Please share this information with friends and relatives, as we all need to be vigilant in the fight against scammers.

Contact Aging Resources at 515-633-9508 or 515-633-9523 with questions, concerns, or to talk through any confusing calls or correspondence received. You may also contact your local County Public Health Office for support.

*Your usual co-pay at the doctor will apply when you go in to get your vaccine.