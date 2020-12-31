Perry Public Library January Virtual Programs

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Library Closed for New Year’s Day – Jan. 1

Perry Public Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day. Happy New Year from your friends at Perry Public Library!

January Books and Bites Program – Jan. 6

Books and Bites is a monthly program offered by Perry Public Library for children in First and Second grades. The virtual programs combine a story and a snack, and the live Zoom presentations take place at 3 p.m., on the first Wednesday of each month. The first Books and Bites event of 2021 is at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, and the book is "Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse" by Jonathan Stutzman. The snack will be Muffin in a Cup. During the program, Children’s librarian Suzanne Kestel will read the book and demonstrate how to make the snack with the free recipe kit that participants pick up at the library prior to the program. The programs and recipe kits are free to registrants. The registration deadline for the January program is Monday, Dec. 28. Books and Bites programs are limited to 15 participants each month, so if you missed this month’s deadline, sign up next month by calling the library: 515-465-3569.

Community Helpers Family Storytimes – Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27

Families with young children and caregivers are reminded that the virtual Community Helpers Family Storytime sessions (ages 2-5) continue on Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from the Perry Public Library website. The Zoom programs are for children ages two to five and begin at 10:15 a.m. The programs include stories, age-appropriate crafts, games, and activities, as well as a free activity kit! Storytimes are free,

but registration is required to receive the activity kits, to be picked up, curbside, ahead of the live presentations. Call Suzanne Kestel at the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Wee Wonders Recorded Programs for Babies – Jan. 7, 21

Wee Wonders Online continues on the Perry Public Library website this month with twice-monthly postings of programs for babies up to 18 months old. New recorded programs will post on Jan. 7 and 21. Everyone is welcome to view the programs, but you must register to receive the activity kits and free books. Call Miss Suzanne at the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Quarterly Classics Virtual Book Club Meeting – Jan. 12

The Quarterly Classics Book Club will meet virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, via Zoom software. (Book club members will be invited to join the meeting by email.) We will be discussing "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte. If a virtual meeting is not your thing, a free packet containing discussion questions, author biography, background information and related materials of interest will be available for curbside pickup at the library. Whether or not you participate in the book discussions this year, feel free to read the 2021 classic titles along with us! They are: "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte, "My Antonia" by Willa Cather, "Bel Ami" by Guy de Maupassant and "Anna Karenina" by Leo Tolstoy.

Mystery Book Club Launches with Events at Perry Public Library - Jan. 26, 27

Perry Public Library will launch a virtual Mystery Book Club this January. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, a Zoom discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the featured title is "Arctic Fury" by Greer Macallister. The following

day, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, a virtual discussion with author Greer Macallister will take place at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to read "Arctic Fury" with us and participate in the free discussion events, but registration is required. Print books, as well as ebooks, will be available to check out from the library. Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy. Learn more at registration, online from our website, or call: 515-465-3569.

​For additional information, contact the library at 515-465-3569.