Minburn Emergency Rescue Team to hold drive-thru soup supper on Jan. 23

Submitted by Minburn Emergency Rescue Team

The Minburn Emergency Rescue Team will be holding their annual soup and pie fundraiser lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Minburn United Methodist Church. Potato, chili and split pea soup along with a variety of desserts will be available for a free-will donation.

To mitigate COVID-19 concerns this will be a drive-thru carry-out event only. Please approach the church from the north on 7th Street and volunteers will be waiting to take your order and deliver your meal to your vehicle.

Proceeds will be used to fund equipment purchases for the Minburn First Responders.