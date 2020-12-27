Books and Bites, Mystery Book Club at Perry Public Library

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Books and Bites - Jan. 6

Books and Bites is a monthly program offered by Perry Public Library for children in first and second grades. The virtual programs combine a story and a snack and the live Zoom presentations take place at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The next Books and Bites event is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and the book is "Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse" by Jonathan Stutzman. The snack will be Muffin in a Cup. During the program, Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel will read the book and demonstrate how to make the snack, using the free recipe kit that participants pick up at the library before the program. The programs and recipe kits are free to registrants, and the registration deadline for the January program is Monday, Dec. 28. Books and Bites programs are limited to 15 participants, so don’t wait! Sign up by calling the library: 515-465-3569.

Mystery Book Club Launches with Events at Perry Public Library - Jan. 26, 27

Perry Public Library will launch a virtual Mystery Book Club in January 2021. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, a Zoom discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the featured title is Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister. The following day, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, a virtual discussion with author Greer Macallister will take place, also at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to read "Arctic Fury" with us and participate in the free discussion events, but registration is required. Print books, as well as eBooks, will be available to check out from the library. Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy. Learn more at registration, online from our website, or call: 515-465-3569