COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Dallas County

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

On Dec. 22, Dallas County Health Department received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for the county. Right now, CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine administration for healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. As the supply of vaccine increases, additional populations will be vaccinated through doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals and federally qualified health centers.

Every long-term care facility in Dallas County has opted into the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. This program partners a facility with a pharmacy that will administer vaccine to all staff and residents that wish to receive it. This program provides end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process, including storage, on-site vaccinations and fulfillment of reporting requirements in order to reduce the burden on the facilities.

Dallas County Health Department will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine primarily from Moderna during initial distribution. On Dec. 18, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine will require two doses, administered at least one month apart, for full effectiveness. This vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19. A vaccine fact sheet will be provided to everyone that chooses to receive the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are made using mRNA. The mRNA provides instructions for your body to create the harmless “spike protein” found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Your body builds an immune response to this protein that it will remember should the virus enter your body in the future. The vaccine does not use a live virus and will not cause a COVID-19 infection. Injection site pain or general side effects (fatigue, headache, muscle pain, nausea, or fever) may occur, similar to other vaccinations. Injection site pain and fatigue were the most common side effects reported among clinical trial participants. These symptoms will pass within a day or two and won’t cause serious illness.

Vaccination is one tool that public health uses to fight against infectious illnesses. As we continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to use every tool available in a layered prevention strategy. We highly encourage everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to continue wearing a mask in public spaces, distancing six feet from those outside your household, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. By using a layered public health strategy, we can get control of this pandemic, reduce illness, and prevent serious complications and deaths.

Any questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Dallas County can be directed to the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750. For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609